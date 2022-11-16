Entry To Taj Mahal Is Free On THIS Day. See Details Here

Entry to Taj Mahal and some other monuments will remain free on November 19 for tourists on account of World Heritage Week.

Entry to Taj Mahal will be free this weekend on account of Heritage week.

Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is observing the annual World Heritage week from November 19 to 25 and to mark the occasion, entry to the iconic Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments will remain free for tourists on November 19.

Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber secretary Vishal Sharma told India Today the Taj Mahal and other Agra monuments could see a large footfall of tourists on November 19 which also happens to fall on the weekend. The ASI and security agencies need to prepare special contingency plans in case of a massive crowd gathering. He also urged tourism organizations to come forward and assist the security agencies and local police in managing the crowd.

Social activist Amir Qureshi said it would be prudent for tourists to be prepared for a long wait line before entering the monument. He said that the local population of the Tajganj area needs to ensure that the tourists are not harassed by touts or other antisocial elements and they return home with a good image of Agra.

“It should be the effort of every Agra resident that the monuments and the roads leading to them remain clean and safe for tourists,” he added. ASI Agra Superintendent Rajkumar Patel confirmed that the ASI will be keeping entry to the Taj Mahal and other monuments in the country free on November 19.

The Agra District Administration has been requested to provide extra security forces to handle the large number of tourists.