New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh MLA and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health suddenly deteriorated. According to a statement issued by Medanta Hospital on Wednesday, Patel's health suddenly deteriorated Tuesday night and she fainted. On receiving information about her hospitalisation, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya tweeted, "The news of the health of popular SP MLA Pallavi Patel ji has been received from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. I pray to God for her speedy recovery."

कौशांबी जनपद के सिराथू से सपा की लोकप्रिय विधायक पल्लवी पटेल जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है!

भगवान से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 6, 2022

According to reports, she has been admitted to the ICU under the supervision of an expert medical team. At present her condition is under control.

In the last assembly polls, Patel won from Sirathu in Kaushambi district on a Samajwadi Party ticket, defeating Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya. She is the sister of Union Minister Anupriya Patel.