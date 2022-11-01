Gola Gokrannath Bypoll: Gola Gokrannath Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a part of the Lakhimpur district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency had come into existence in 2012 when a delimitation exercise was carried out by the Election Commission.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: Polling Begins For 7 Assembly Seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) will be facing off in Gola Gokarannath assembly seat in Lakhimpur district for the bypoll scheduled for November 3. The bypolls to the constituency were necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded his son Aman Giri for the bypolls while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has given ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari.

District Congress Committee president Prahlad Patel told PTI that his party leadership decided not to field its candidate owing to preparations for the elections in other states.

Bypolls in seven assembly seats in six states, including Gola Gokarannath, will be held on November 3, and the counting of votes will be held on November 6.