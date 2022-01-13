New Delhi: Trouble mounted for the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ahead of Polls, as Dharam Singh Saini, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration, has also resigned from the Cabinet. His exit comes barely 24 hours after he dismissed reports which had claimed that he may quit the ruling party.Also Read - UP Election 2022: 4 More BJP MLAs Will Quit Team Yogi Today, Claims Sharad Pawar

For the unversed, he is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan to resign from the council of ministers ahead of the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Names Mother of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Poll Candidate

After submitting his resignation to the governor, he also returned the security cover and residence allotted to him by the state government. Interestingly, in his resignation letter, Saini levelled the same allegation that other legislators had levelled against the Yogi government. He said he was resigning due to “gross neglect” towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders. Also Read - BJP MLA Mukesh Verma Quits Party, 7th Resignation In 3 Days Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

If reports are to be believed, CM Yogi Adityanath had also dialled Saini to persuade him to stay. But his effort went in vain. Later, he went to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav who welcomed him on Twitter. “With the arrival of Dr. Dharam Singh Saini ji, another warrior of ‘Social Justice’, our ‘positive and progressive politics’ has got more enthusiasm and strength. Hearty welcome and greetings to him in SP!”, he tweeted along with the hashtag MelaHobe – a tweaked version of the TMC’s popular catchphrase Khela Hobe.

‘सामाजिक न्याय’ के एक और योद्धा डॉ. धर्म सिंह सैनी जी के आने से, सबका मेल-मिलाप-मिलन करानेवाली हमारी ‘सकारात्मक और प्रगतिशील राजनीति’ को और भी उत्साह व बल मिला है। सपा में उनका ससम्मान हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन! बाइस में समावेशी-सौहार्द की जीत निश्चित है! #मेला_होबे pic.twitter.com/2FDkLLNW93 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2022

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya. At the time, Maurya had said that many more legislators would follow suit. Later Dara Singh Chauhan (cabinet minister) Roshan Lal Varma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana have left the party in the past two days. Earlier in the day, Mukesh Varma from Firozabad sent in his resignation. Then Dharam Singh Saini followed suit.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in UP will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held in Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP had registered a thumping victory winning 312 seats and securing 39.67 per cent vote share. SP had bagged 47 and BSP 19 while Congress could manage to get only 7 seats