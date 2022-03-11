UP Assembly Election 2022: The double engine of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath has done wonders for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 as it has become the first party in 37 years to get two consecutive terms. The BJP and its ally Apna Dal won a total of 273 out of the 403 seats in the politically significant state. However, it also saw a drop of 49 seats from the party’s tally in the 2017 elections when it unseated the ruling Samajwadi Party from the state. But the interesting fact is that the saffron party saw a massive reversal in vote margin, compared to 2017. The party’s vote share rose by almost 2% giving a clear indication that 2022 election was way more competitive than the previous one. Even as the BJP emerged victorious in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were several prominent candidates, including its own, who dominated the polls with a victory margin of near or over one lakh votes.Also Read - Ayodhya Election Result 2022: Ved Prakash Gupta of BJP Wins
Here are some of the highest victory margin in UP Assembly Election 2022:
- BJP candidate from Sahibabad assembly constituency, Sunil Kumar Sharma, won the seat by a margin of 2,14,835 votes. This is the highest ever in the country. The constituency also has the highest number of voters in UP. This is also his second consecutive highest victory margin in Uttar Pradesh, a feat he first achieved in 2017 by besting Amarpal Sharma, then Congress candidate, by 150,685 votes.
- BJP MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh retained the seat and managed to increase his victory margin from 1.04 lakh in 2017 to 1.81 lakh this time. Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,45,000 votes.
- Even though Samajwadi Party (SP) has lost elections its president Akhilesh Yadav has won the Karhal Assembly seat with a margin of 67,504 votes, according to the EC website. Akhilesh Yadav secured 1,48,196 votes, while his nearest rival, Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got 80,692 votes. Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the SP.
- Atul Garg, Uttar Pradesh’s minister for health, won the Ghaziabad seat, defeating Vishal Verma of the Samajwadi Party. As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP’s Atul Garg won by a 1,05,537 vote margin.
- BJP leader Ajit Pal Tyagi has won from the Muradnagar assembly seat with a total 169290 votes. Ajit Pal Tyagi defeated RLD’s Surendra Kumar Munni by a margin of 88055 votes.
- Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav who was fielded from Jaswantnagar constituency seat also managed to secure a thumping victory with a margin of 90,979 votes. His nearest candidate BJP’s Vivek Shakya secured 68,454 votes while Shivpal himself got 1,58,531 votes.