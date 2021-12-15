Lucknow: Political parties are pulling out all the possible stops to woo the electorate in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. And, the ruling-BJP party has left no stone unturned to boost its poll prospects too. In one such bid, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday will shower over 8 lakhs gram panchayat representatives with monetary rewards. As per reports, the chief minister will shower gifts on the 8,84,225 three-tier Gram Panchayat representatives during the ‘UP Gram Utkarsh Samaroh’ today. The Chief Minister will announce these gifts at a conference of 1.25 lakh Panchayat representatives of the state at the Defense Expo Ground.Also Read - PM Modi, Yogi Take Stock of Work at Banaras Railway Station in Midnight Visit

During the programme, CM Yogi will also reportedly announce an increase in the monthly honorarium given to village heads, blockheads, district panchayat presidents, and an increase in allowances for attending meetings of district panchayat members, area panchayat members, and gram panchayat members. Meanwhile, there is also a preparation to announce the increase in the administrative and financial powers of the Panchayats. The state government will also provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to the dependents on the death of elected representatives. Sources said that a uniform increase of Rs 1,500 per month has been agreed in the honorarium of village heads, blockheads, and district panchayat presidents.

Awards for over 8 lakh gram panchayat representatives

District Panchayat President — 75

Kshetra Panchayat Chief — 826

Village head — 58,189

Zilla Panchayat Member — 3121

Kshetra Panchayat Member — 77788

Gram Panchayat Member — 7,44,226

Hike in Honorarium Amount

The honorarium of pradhans will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, that of Kshetra Panchayat chiefs from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300, and that of district panchayat presidents from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500. Similarly, it has been agreed to increase the allowances to Zilla Panchayat members and Kshetra Panchayat members by Rs 500 per meeting. And, the per meeting allowance of Zila Panchayat members is being increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 and that of Kshetra Panchayat members from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per sitting allowance.

Allowance for Attending Meetings to Gram Panchayat members

For the first time ever, the UP government has also announced per meeting allowance for Gram Panchayat members. They will be given an allowance of Rs 100 per sitting. Calculation of allowance per meeting of member district panchayat and area panchayat will be done on the basis of six meetings in a year and 12 meetings of the member village panchayat in a year. Under the State Finance Commission, there is a provision of Rs 6600 crore for the Panchayats of the state in the financial year 2021-22. 10 percent of this is Rs 660 crore. Some expenditure on the proposed increase will be kept under its purview.