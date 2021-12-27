Lucknow: Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a committee to increase its outreach among the dominant Brahmin community of the state. According to sources, the BJP on Sunday constituted the committee which will look after the party`s campaign on wooing Brahmin voters in UP elections 2022.Also Read - Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections Highlights: AAP Wins 14 Seats, BJP 12. Full List of Winners

On Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda hed a meeting with members of the newly-constituted committee formed for Brahmin outreach in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Election Commission to Meet Health Ministry Officials Today To Discuss Polls in 5 States Amid Omicron Scare

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh called on party president JP Nadda today at Delhi, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/AAcVPdIB2e — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections To Be Postponed? CM Shivraj Chouhan To Take Final Call In Key Meet

Senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh also called on party president JP Nadda in Delhi to review preparations for the assembly polls in the state.

In the meeting, they finalised the blueprint on the working of that committee.

Union Minister and BJP UP polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Brijesh Pathak, Shrikant Sharma, Anand Swarup organization minister Sunil Bansal, were among other leaders are present in the meeting.