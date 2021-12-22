Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading towards massive victory compared to 2017 state assembly elections. Giving details, he said that the state government has been working under the guidance of PM Modi, who has used his vast experience as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for development of the state.Also Read - Not BJP, But Public Will Decide Fate Of Opposition In March 2022: Yogi on UP Assembly Polls | Zee News Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the chief minister said the top opposition leader in the state – SP chief Akhilesh Yadav – will have to pack his bags and leave after the elections. He also added that he owns no personal goods except his clothes.

Launching scathing attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his 'useless (un+upyogi)' jibe, Adityanath said the development projects in the state were "UP+Yogi" or useful for the 25 crore people of the state. "However, the same development projects were useless (un+upyogi) for those who used to instigate riots for politics," he said.

He added that the professional criminals and mining mafias used to dominate Uttar Pradesh, and he was useless for them.

The chief minister listed out the achievements of his government in terms of infrastructure development and said the state today has 10 operational airports. “We have provided households to 43 lakh people, we are useful for these people,” Adityanath said.

“There were 12 medical colleges made in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 to 2017, today the state has medical colleges in its 59 districts,” he added.