Assembly Elections 2022: As the stage is set for Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. While the first four states are ruled by the BJP, the last one has a Congress government. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon of rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties.Also Read - Assembly Elections to be Held As Scheduled With Strict COVID Protocols, Says EC | Highlights

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh where the assembly election is scheduled to happen next year. The Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra along with a team of ECI members had arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Ready For Virtual Rallies, Says Union Minister Amid Growing Demand to Cancel Poll Campaigns

Wrapping up its three-day visit to UP, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday informed that all the political parties in UP are of the same opinion that elections shall be held at the scheduled time with all covid-19 protocols to be followed. The poll panel told media persons in Lucknow that while every political party were in unison for holding polls on time, there were suggestions regarding curbing political rallies. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022 Unlikely to be Postponed, Say Reports | Details Here

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Here’s all you need to know

When will the next UP assembly elections be held?

In early 2022. The term of the current assembly will expire on May 14, 2022. The new assembly should be in place well before then.

When will the final voter list release?

The final voters list will be released on January 5, 2022: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said.

Is there any reduction in number of voters per booth?

Keeping Covid in view, we have reduced the number of voters per booth from 1,500 to 1,200. In UP, the number of polling stations have increased by 11,000.

Voting during Assembly elections to be held from 8am to 6pm

“Voting during assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling”: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Staff at voting booths will be fully vaccinated

The staff deployed at voting booths across the State will be fully vaccinated: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Covid patients can vote from home

People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps

Speeding up Covid vaccination in poll-bound states necessary

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said it is necessary to speed up Covid-19 vaccination in poll-bound states.

VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths

VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process.

What is the halfway mark in the Uttar Pradesh assembly?

The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats. A party or coalition needs 202 seats for a majority.

How many seats did the BJP win in the 2017 UP elections?

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the BJP won 312 out of a total of 403 seats. The halfway mark is 202.

Prominent parties in the fray in UP

Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Congress. Also in the fray are RLD, AIMIM, Apna Dal, SBSP etc. The SP and Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD have reached a seat-sharing agreement.