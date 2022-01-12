New Delhi: A day after resigning from the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he will be joining Samajwadi Party (SP) on January 14. “I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have to face this”, Maurya told reporters today. He also claimed that his exist has triggered a bhuchaal (storm) in the ruling party.Also Read - Goa Assembly Polls 2022: A Day After Quitting BJP, Former Minister Michael Lobo Joins Congress

I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January… I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have to face this: MLA Swami Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/9PCOqcAZG5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Maurya and three other MLAs—Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar announced their resignations. In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, a powerful OBC (Other Backward Class) leader and five-time MLA said that he was upset at the sidelining of Dalits and weaker sections of society. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: BJP Gears Up For Bigger Role, Likely To Contest On 80 Seats

“Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP”, Maurya had tweeted yesterday.

Earlier in the day, another BJP MLA Vinay Shakya said that he would go with Maurya. Shakya’s daughter, Riya Shakya shared a video message in which she claimed that her uncle Devesh Shakya had kidnapped her father and had taken him to Lucknow.

She said that her father had suffered a brain stroke some time back and could not speak or think clearly. She also thanked Yogi Adityanath for helping in her father’s treatment and urged him to ensure the security of her father.

Hours later, Superintendent of Police Aurraiya, Abhishek Varma released a statement saying that the legislator was in his mother’s house in Etawah and other reports were a result of family dispute. Meanwhile, Vinay Shakya, on Wednesday issued yet another statement saying that he would go with Maurya.

Yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also welcomed the former BJP leader saying, “Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP. There will be a revolution of social justice~ There will be a change in 2022.”

Swami Prasad Maurya, once one of the senior-most leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party, had joined the BJP just before the 2017 Assembly elections. His resignation and his likely joining the Samajwadi Party is a major jolt for the BJP since he remains popular in his community.