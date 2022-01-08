Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: Polling for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said on Saturday, announcing the polling dates in five states. The five phases of UP Assembly Elections will be held in February, while two phases will be held in the first week of March.Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: EC Bans Rallies, Roadshows Till January 15; Increases Voting Timings by 1 Hour | All You Need to Know

The polling dates will be February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Election Commission said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

Check voting date in various parts of Uttar Pradesh here: