Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party will release the names of the candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls after the announcement of the election dates. Speaking to news agency ANI, the SP chief said, "We will field popular faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. We are working on it and will announce the names of the candidates as soon as the election dates are out."

Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday as he sat on a dharna outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur. He had announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest ahead of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On Monday morning, security was beefed up outside his home and police trucks placed to block the road and restrict any movement, following which he sat on the dharna with party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, MLC Anand Bhadauria and others.

Hundreds of party workers also gathered outside the house, and a heavy police force was deployed in the area. “Vehicles are being run over those who raise their voices. We want the arrest of the minister and his son in the Lakhimpur incident,” Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

A police jeep parked in front of the Gautam Palli police station near the place where Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna was set on fire allegedly by party workers.