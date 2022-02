Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday released another list of 17 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Brajesh Pathak has been given ticket from Lucknow Cantonment seat.Also Read - Lakhimpur Assembly Election 2022: Close Fight Expected Between BJP and SP Candidates

Meanwhile, Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare in Yogi Adityanath government did not get a ticket from Sarojini Nagar. Rajeshwar Singh has been given ticket from the same seat.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has also been denied ticket. Ashutosh Shukla got a ticket from Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

Full list of candidates released by BJP on Tuesday here: