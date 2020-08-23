New Delhi: Putting authorities in a panic mode, three people who had tested COVID positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district are now untraceable. According to a report, the said patients provided fake information and phone numbers during sample collection, officials said on Sunday. Also Read - UP News: Agra to Conduct Sero-survey to Determine Population With Anti-bodies Against COVID

A search has been launched to trace the three persons. Authorities are also in the process of checking Aadhaar cards for address during sample collection.

Two of them claimed to be staffers of a hospital here, while the third person had given his address as Saket Colony.

Health teams went to Saket Colony on Friday and to the hospital mentioned by the other two persons on Saturday to take them for treatment at a medical facility, the officials said. It was found that they had provided fake information, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopda said.

The two, who had claimed to be medical staffers, which turned out to be false, were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday, the officials said, adding that other person had tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of over 69,000 coronavirus cases, India’s total tally on Sunday crossed the three million-mark while the total death toll climbed to 56,706. Of the total 30,44,941 cases, the active cases are 7,07,668. As many as 22,80,566 patients have been cured and discharged so far.