UP Block Panchayat Election Results 2021: The counting of votes for UP Block Panchayat Chief has concluded at 3 PM. In total, votes were polled for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Voting was held from 11 AM to 3 PM and the certificates will be issued to the victorious candidates today itself.Also Read - Hours Ahead of Taking Oath, New Uttarakhand CM Lands in Map Controversy

As per the updates, BJP gas won all seats of 8 blocks in Lucknow and Kannauj. The saffron party registered victory of six out of eight seats in Moradabad and three seats in Bhadohi out of the six seats. The BJP has also won 15 seats out of 19 in Sitapur and three seats were won by SP. In Hardoi, BJP has also won 14 seats out of 19 blocks. On the other hand, the SP won only one seat and independent candidates won three seats each. Also Read - What BJP Leaders Said on 'Reports' of MLAs Showing Displeasure at Pushkar Singh Dhami Becoming Uttarakhand CM?

Notably, the saffron party won unopposed in 14 seats in Agra. In Barauli Aheer, BJP defeated SP where polling was held. Also Read - UP Zila Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Victory, Bags 67 Seats Out of 75; SP Gets Only 6

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials that tight security arrangements should be made at each block where counting is taking place.

In a statement, Adityanath said there should be a system in place wherein the winning and losing candidates be escorted to their homes under police protection.

“The police force should remain extra alert and sensitive. Stringent action should be initiated against people who indulge in vitiating the atmosphere,” he said.

A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn.

As the State Election Commission announced that candidates on 349 posts have been elected unopposed, an office-bearer of the BJP claimed that 334 among the winning candidates belonged to the ruling party.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said a state of development and good governance has been established by eradicating casteism and corruption in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath.