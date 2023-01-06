UP Board Time Table 2023: UMPSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Model Papers, Exam Pattern Here

UP Board Time Table 2023: All those students who have registered for the examination can check and download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023/ UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 by logging into the Board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Expected Soon

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Tentative Dates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is likely to release the UP board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th soon. All those students who have registered for the examination can download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023 and UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 by logging into the Board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in. This year, the UP Board is likely to conduct the theory exams in March, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. As per the data released by the UPMSP UP Board, nearly 31,16,458 students have registered for the Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, nearly 27,50,871 students have registered for the class 12 examination.

Official Website to Download Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Passing Marks Required to Pass Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023

Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Step By Step Guide to Download UP Board class 10, 12 timetable?

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in .

. Click on the ‘Download section’, available on the homepage.

Look for the link that says, ‘UP board High School Time Table 2023’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2023’.

The UP board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and save it for future reference.

Multiple-Choice to Subjective Questions: Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP Board New Exam Pattern

The exam pattern will be different in the 2022-23 academic year. The question papers will be divided into two sections: multiple-choice and subjective questions. Around 30% of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks, will be multiple choice questions that candidates must answer on an OMR sheet. The second section, worth 70% or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

Subject-Wise UPMSP 10th 12th Model Papers

UPMSP has already published the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Students can access the subject-wise UP Board model paper PDF from the official website. You can access model test paper by clicking on the link given here

What is the Objective of Subject-Wise UPMSP 10th 12th Model Papers

Through the sample question papers/ specimen question papers 2023, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam Timing

The UP Board Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 will be conducted in the morning shift between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes of cool time to read the question paper before writing for the exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in for the latest updates.