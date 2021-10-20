Lucknow: At least ten people were missing after a boat capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.Also Read - UP Rains: Water Level in Ganga Nears Danger Mark; 21 Trains Cancelled, IAF Airlifts Villagers From Pilibhit

Officials immediately rushed to the spot and deployed divers to rescue the missing people.

A local police official who witnessed the incident said, “10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons.”

Further details are awaited.