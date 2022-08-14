Banda: A total of 12 dead bodies have been fished out of the Yamuna river so far after a boat capsized in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The process of identifying bodies and search operation is still underway with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police teams and local divers in the Yamuna river at the Fatehpur-Banda border to find those missing.Also Read - Evacuations Intensify as Yamuna River Rises Beyond Danger Mark, Flood Alert Issued In Delhi

Speaking to news agency ANI, Banda SP Abhinandan said, "Three bodies are still missing. The flow in the river is high, creating problems in the operation."

With this, 11 deaths have been confirmed in the incident that occurred in Banda district's Samgara village on Thursday. Nine people are still missing.

The bodies were found 15-20 km from the spot where the boat capsized, said Station House Officer, Kishanpur, Sanjay Tiwari .

The area where the bodies were found comes under the jurisdiction of Kishanpur police station.

Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, who has been camping in Fatehpur with Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad to monitor the search operation, said the government is with the families of those killed in the accident.

“Strict action will be taken against officials for laxity in rescue and relief operations,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is keeping a close watch on the entire matter. Sachan said he will soon submit a report with all details of the accident to the chief minister.

The boat carrying over 30 people was sailing from Marka towards the Jarauli ghat in Fatehpur when it lost balance due to strong winds. Thirteen people managed to swim to safety, according to police.