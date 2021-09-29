Lucknow: A cruel case of punishment was caught on camera and circulated on social media where a boy was seen chained to his feet at a madrasa in Aligarh.Also Read - UP Businessman Dies During Police Raid at Hotel, 6 Cops Suspended

According to a report in the Indian Express, Aligarh Police rescued the 13-year-old boy after conducting a raid at the madrasa. Police found the minor chained inside a room.

The police had the child shifted to a government home on the direction of the Child Welfare Committee in Aligarh.

Police raided the madrasa after a video clip of the chained boy went viral on social media on Monday.

Police also arrested the madrasa’s owner and the boy’s father. The father, who earns his bread as a labourer, was arrested after he confessed that he asked his boy to be kept in chains as he used to run away from the madrasa.

ASP, City, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the madrasa owner along with the boy’s father were produced on Tuesday before a local court which sent them to judicial custody.