Noida: In a bid to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government allocated funds worth Rs 523 crores under the Centre’s ‘Safe City’ scheme in 6 cities. In 2019, the Empowered Committee of Officers for Nirbhaya funds scheme had approved Safe City projects in eight selected metropolitan cities, namely, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow with a view to provide safety to women in public places without the threat of gender-based violence and harassment. The cost of the projects is shared between the Central Government and the concerned States in 60:40 ratio. The Safe City Project in Delhi is fully funded by the Central Government.Also Read - Highlights | UP Budget 2022: Special Focus On Women Safety, Anti-Terror Projects In Rs 6 Lakh Crore Budget

A Look At 5 Initiatives UP is Taking to Maximise Women’s Safety Also Read - UP budget aims to create fusion between rural economy, urban infra: SBI research

CCTVs in 1500 Places: CCTVs will be installed in 1500 places within Noida and will be monitored from the command control room. 55 Pink Outpost Booths: pink outpost booths for easy filing of complaints, 05 drones and 01 mobile CCTV van will be deployed. Pink Patrolling: For pink patrolling, arrangements will be made for 30 SUVs and 40 scooters. The government has already started deploying women beat officers and have set up women help desks in police stations. Integrated Smart Control Room: An integrated smart control room will be built for monitoring of marked places. Street Lights: Street lights will be planted in dark areas and Uttar Pradesh Transportation would provide an AC waiting room at their Noida City Center Bus Station.

The government has also provided for three all-women PAC batallions in Gorakhpur, Badaun and Lucknow. Around 699 hospitals have also been marked at Noida-Greno for greater approach to women centric health issues. Also Read - UP Budget welfare-oriented, not populist, says CM Adityanath

UP Budget 2022

Launching a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the UP Budget presented by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government is a mere web of data and numbers. “The public interest is missing in the budget,” he stated.