Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Budget 2023-24: Rs 400 Crore Allocated For Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

UP Budget 2023-24: Rs 400 Crore Allocated For Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna today presented Yogi 2.0 government's second budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

UP finance minister Khanna, while presenting the UP Budget 2023-24, stated that Rs 400 crore will be allocated for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. (File Photo)

UP Budget 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna today presented Yogi 2.0 government’s second budget for the financial year 2023-2024. Khanna, while presenting the UP Budget 2023-24, stated that Rs 400 crore will be allocated for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

UP Budget 2023-24 Highlights | Key Points To Know

Focus on youth: Khanna said Rs 3,600 crores will be provided in the financial year 2023-2024 to give tablets or smartphones to the eligible students of Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Khanna said Rs 3,600 crores will be provided in the financial year 2023-2024 to give tablets or smartphones to the eligible students of Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. Startups: A provision of Rs 60 crores is proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Startups Policy.

A provision of Rs 60 crores is proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Startups Policy. Skill development mission: “Through the skill development mission, more than 12 lakh youth were trained in 6 years and Rs 4.88 lakh youth were employed in prestigious companies under the scheme of training students studying in government secondary schools of the state,” Khanna said while presenting the state Budget.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.