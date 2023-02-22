Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Budget 2023-24: More Job Opportunities On Cards As Major Investment Of Rs 10,000 Crore Proposed For Noida Film City

UP Budget 2023-24: More Job Opportunities On Cards As Major Investment Of Rs 10,000 Crore Proposed For Noida Film City

UP Budget 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the state budget, said Rs 10,000 crore investment in Noida's Film City will provide job opportunities.

UP Budget 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presents state budget.

UP Budget 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna today presented 2.0 Yogi Adityanath government’s second budget for the financial year 2023-2024. Khanna, while presenting the UP Budget 2023-24, said Rs 10,000 crore investment in Noida’s Film City will provide job opportunities.

UP Budget 2023-24 | Key Allocations

A budget arrangement of Rs 585 crore has been proposed for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in the financial year 2023-2024. A budget arrangement of Rs 465 crore has also been proposed for the Agra Metro Rail Project.

Rs 3,600 crores have been allocated to give tablets/smartphones to the eligible students of Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

A provision of Rs 60 crores is proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Startups Policy.

Rs 4,032 crore has been proposed for welfare of destitute womens under widow pension scheme.

Rs 21,159 crore has been proposed for construction of roads, bridges in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 6,209 crore for maintenance.

“Construction work on Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS Corridor is underway. In the financial year 2023-2024, a provision of Rs 1306 crore proposed for it. Provision of Rs 100 crore proposed for the implementation of Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities,” Khanna said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.