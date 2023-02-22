Home

UP Budget 2023: State Earmarks Rs 3,600 Crore To Provide Tablets, Smartphones To Students

UP Budget 2023 Latest Updates: UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said to provide free quality education to the children of labourers, one residential school has been established in each division of the state.

UP Budget 2023 Latest Updates: FM Khanna said over 8,314 assistant teachers, 1,890 lecturers and 80 principals have been selected in government schools by the state government in the Secondary Education Department.

UP Budget 2023-24 Latest Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented UP Budget 2023-24 and earmarked Rs 3,600 crore to provide tablets, and smartphones to students. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said to provide free quality education to the children of labourers, one residential school has been established in each division of the state.

The finance minister said over Rs 2491 crore 39 lakh has been earmarked for 14 new medical colleges in the state.

He said over 8,314 assistant teachers, 1,890 lecturers and 80 principals have been selected in government schools by the state government in the Secondary Education Department. And in government-aided schools, over 25,249 assistant teachers, 5,226 lecturers and 849 principals have been selected and were appointed by adopting a transparent process.

He said a budget provision of Rs 7,248 crore has been proposed for old age/farmer pension scheme and Rs 1,120 cr for Divyang Pension Yojana.

FM Khanna also proposed over Rs 21,159 crore for construction of roads, bridges and Rs 6,209 crore for maintenance of infrastructure.

Suresh Khanna tabled the UP Budget 2023 at 11 AM, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and others.

Notably, this is the second budget for ‘Yogi 2.0,’ under the leadership of CM yogi Adityanath. Notably, the UP Budget 2023-24 assumes significance because of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May 2024.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Thursday with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing the joint session of the State Legislature.

