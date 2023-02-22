Home

UP Budget 2023: Rs 100 Crore Marked For Implementation Of Metro Rail Projects In Varanasi, Gorakhpur

UP Budget 2023 Latest Updates: The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday proposed Rs 100 crore for the implementation of the Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities. During the Budget 2023 presentation, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the state government earmarked Rs 465 crore for the Agra Metro Rail Project.

Construction work on Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS Corridor is underway. In the financial year 2023-2024, a provision of Rs 1306 Cr proposed for it. Provision of Rs 100 Cr proposed for the implementation of Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur & other cities: UP Finance Min — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2023

“A budget arrangement of Rs 585 crore is proposed for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in the financial year 2023-2024. A budget arrangement of Rs 465 crore is proposed for the Agra Metro Rail Project,” Khanna added.

He further added that the construction work on Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS Corridor is underway. “In the financial year 2023-2024, a provision of Rs 1306 crore proposed for it. Provision of Rs 100 core proposed for the implementation of Metro Rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur & other cities,” he stated.

