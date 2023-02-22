Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Budget 2023: CM Yogi Heaps Praises, Calls it Foundation of ‘Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh’ | Key Takeaways

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaped praises on the budget presented on Wednesday and termed it a foundation of "Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh" on the model of "Self-reliant India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: File Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaped praises on the budget presented on Wednesday and termed it a foundation of “Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh” on the model of “Self-reliant India”. “This budget was for ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’. It will prove to be a milestone for making the state’s economy USD 1 trillion,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, adding that in the past six years, the government ensure ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ (Together, everyone’s development, trust and effort).

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented the budget FY24 with an aim to lay the foundation for a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and focus on the all-around development of the state for making it a USD 1 trillion economy.

Last year, the state government presented an annual budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for Rs 33,769.55 crore was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to about Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

UP Budget 2023: Here Are Some Important Takeaways From CM’s Address

This budget was for ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’. It will prove to be a milestone for making the state’s economy USD 1 trillion In the past six years, the government ensure ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ UP government’s first budget in 2017 was dedicated to farmers, budget in 2018 for infrastructure and industrial development, 2019 for women empowerment, 2020 for youth power, employment and infrastructure development, 2021 for self-reliance and empowerment, 2022 ‘from antyoday’ to ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance). Ayodhya will be developed as a model solar city, the number of active airports in the state will go up to 21 in the days to come. For the metro in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities, a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made, while construction work of expressways will also be accelerated For farmers, in the past budget, the government gave them a subsidy of 50 per cent in electricity for irrigation and this will be increased to 100 per cent in a systematic way in future. The government will provide one cylinder free to beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme First night safari will come up in Kukrail in Lucknow. The exports from the state rose to over 1.60 lakh crore from over Rs 86 lakh crore in 2017-18. and in the past six years, per capita income and GDP have doubled.

