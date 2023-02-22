Home

Grand Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Government Allocates Whopping Rs 2500 Crore For Event

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in its budget allocated Rs 2,500 crore for the preparations of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in its budget allocated Rs 2,500 crore for the preparations of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 against Rs 621.55 crore for the financial year 2022-23. A state government official said the work on widening and beautifying three access roads in Ayodhya will be finished within the next two years.

“In anticipation of a potential increase in tourism brought on by the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in the district of Ayodhya, it is planned that work on widening and beautifying three access roads will be finished within the next two years,” Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said while presenting the budget.

“An arrangement of ₹ 50 crore as a grant for developing basic infrastructure facilities in religious and historically significant urban bodies of the state. A provision of ₹ 1,000 crore has been proposed for the development of roads related to religious relevance,” he said.

UP Budget 2023: KEY TAKEAWAYS

A provision of ₹ 2,500 crore has been made in the budget for the grand event of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, compared to ₹ 621.55 crore in the year 2022-23.

The renovation and beautification process of Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Temple, Maa Ashtabhuji Devi Temple and Kali Khoh Temple in Mirzapur district is also under progress.

A proposal for the establishment of ‘Bhajan Sandhya Sthal’ in Prayagraj district and veda science study centre in Naimisharanya, a famous ‘taposthali’ (hot spot) in Sitapur has also been made.

Tourism development and beautification of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Bateshwar Dham and other important tourist places are under progress

The development, renovation and beautification work costing ₹ 300 crore is being carried out under the chief minister’s tourism promotion scheme

Rs 50 crore arranged in the current financial year for the integrated tourism development of Shakti Peeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple

Rs 40 crore arranged for the integrated development of Prayagraj.

Rs 40 crore has been arranged for the integrated tourism development of the Buddhist Circuit

Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the integrated tourism development of Shukratirth Dham.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.