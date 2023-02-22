Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • UP Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Yogi and FM Suresh Khanna to Present Largest Ever Budget Today in Lucknow
live

UP Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Yogi and FM Suresh Khanna to Present Largest Ever Budget Today in Lucknow

UP Budget 2023 LIVE: The total outlay in the Budget is expected to be about Rs 7 lakh crore, which will be its largest ever.

Published: February 22, 2023 10:01 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

UP Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Yogi and FM Suresh Khanna to Present Largest Ever Budget Today in Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the second state Budget of its current tenure

UP Budget 2023 LIVE: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the second state Budget of its current tenure in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Budget will be presented by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at a joint session of the legislative assembly and the legislative council at 11am. The total outlay in the Budget is expected to be about Rs 7 lakh crore, which will be its largest ever. With an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP government is likely to allocate funds for the welfare and empowerment of women and the youth, as well as farmers. The state Finance minister is also to announce increased spending in infrastructure and also for fresh development projects in the state. After the presentation of the Budget, the House will see a discussion on a Motion of Thanks to the Governor Anandiben Patel’s joint address to the legislative assembly and council at the inaugural session of the House on Monday. While this will be the second Budget in the current term, the seventh overall for the Yogi Adityanath government.

Also Read:

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON UP BUDGET 2023 HERE:

Live Updates

  • 10:08 AM IST

    UP Budget 2023 LIVE: Earlier, in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that the Budget will cater to the aspirations of the people and also look to fullfil promises made in the ‘Lokalyan Sankalp Patra’, the BJP’s manifesto for last year’s Assembly elections.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    UP Budget 2023 LIVE: “There is a double-engine government of the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at the Centre, and Yogi Adityanath ji in the state. The UP budget will be better than the expectation of the people. And the way the opposition parties were left puzzled after the Union Budget, the same thing will happen after the state budget is presented,” said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

    He said the opposition termed the Union budget an election budget as they do not know about the “farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. “If he decides a target, he does not sit quiet until he achieves it.”

  • 10:03 AM IST

    UP Budget 2023 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the state budget will exceed the expectations of people. The budget will be presented on Wednesday around 11 am.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 10:01 AM IST

More Stories