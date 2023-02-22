UP Budget 2023 LIVE: CM Yogi and FM Suresh Khanna to Present Largest Ever Budget Today in Lucknow

Home

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the second state Budget of its current tenure

UP Budget 2023 LIVE: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the second state Budget of its current tenure in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Budget will be presented by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at a joint session of the legislative assembly and the legislative council at 11am. The total outlay in the Budget is expected to be about Rs 7 lakh crore, which will be its largest ever. With an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP government is likely to allocate funds for the welfare and empowerment of women and the youth, as well as farmers. The state Finance minister is also to announce increased spending in infrastructure and also for fresh development projects in the state. After the presentation of the Budget, the House will see a discussion on a Motion of Thanks to the Governor Anandiben Patel’s joint address to the legislative assembly and council at the inaugural session of the House on Monday. While this will be the second Budget in the current term, the seventh overall for the Yogi Adityanath government.

