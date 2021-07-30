Muzaffarnagar: At least three people lost their lives, including a minor, and four were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.Also Read - 3 Dead, 7 Injured as Building Collapses in Mumbai's Govandi Area

The incident occurred in Begarajpur village under the Mansoorpur police station area on Thursday night, they said. Official added that the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rains, causing injuries to seven persons.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Zubeda (35), Mina (65) and Alisha (12) were declared dead by the doctors, police said.

Imtiyaz (45), Saira (40), Nagma (21) and Pervez were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, they added.

(With PTI inputs)