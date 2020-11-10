Uttar Pradesh By-election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week on November 3, has begun. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls Result 2020 LIVE: BJP Leads in Both RR Nagar, Sira Seats

The latest update of counting shows the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Bulandshahr, Ghatampur, Bangarmau and Deoria seats, while the Samajwadi Party is leading in Naugaoan, Tundla and Malhani seats.

An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in these seven constituencies.

The bypolls were necessitated on seven seats in Uttar Pradesh after the deaths of sitting MLAs in Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani, Naugaon Sadat, and Ghatampur.

The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Bangarmau seat in Unnao fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case. Barring Malhani, the other six seats were ruled by BJP MLAs.

A day before the announcement of results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of rigging the elections. He, however, did not elaborate on the accusation and said he would provide detailed information after the results are out.

Bulandshahr

BJP has fielded Usha Sirohi for this seat while Mohammad Yunus is fighting from BSP, Sushil Chaudhary from Congress and Praveen Singh from RLD. The bypolls to the Bulandshahr seat were necessitated due to the death of MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.

Ghatampur

The counting of votes will begin in Naubasta Gallamandi from 8 pm. The Ghatampur Assembly seat falls under the Kanpur District. While BJP has fielded Upendra Paswan, Indrajit Kori is fighting from SP, Kuldeep Kumar from BSP and Kripa Shankar from Congress. The Ghatampur bypoll was necessitated due to the death of state minister Kamal Rani Varun.

Bangarmau

The Bangarmau Assembly seat falls under the Unnao District in UP. While BJP has fielded Shrikant Katiyar, Suresh Kumar Pal is fighting from SP, Mahesh Prasad from BSP and Aarti Bajpai from the Congress. The seat had fallen vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

Deoria

In the Deoria Assembly seat, BJP has fielded Satya Prakash Mani, Brahmashankar Tripathi is fighting from SP, Abhayanath Tripathi from BSP, and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Congress. The bypoll in Deoria was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Janmejay Singh.

Naugaon Sadat

The Naugaoan Sadat Assembly seat falls in the District of Amroha. While BJP has fielded Sangeeta Chauhan, Syed Jawed Abbas is fighting from SP, Furqan Ahmed from BSP and Kamlesh Singh from Congress. The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan.

Tundla

The counting of votes will be carried out at the sabzi mandi premises, starting from 8 am. The Tundla Assembly seat falls in the District of Firozabad. While Prempal Dhangar is fighting from BJP, SP has fielded Maharaj Singh Dhangar, Sanjeev Kumar Chak from BSP and Snehlata is taking charge for Congress. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Malhani

The Malhani Assembly seat falls in the Jaunpur District. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh, Lucky Yadav is fighting from SP, Jai Prakash from BSP and Rakesh Mishra from Congress. The bypoll in Malhani was necessitated due to the death of Parasnath Yadav from SP.