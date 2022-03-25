New Delhi: Brajesh Pathak was sworn in as one of the deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders. Brajesh Pathak replaced Dinesh Sharma as the deputy CM, representing the electorally crucial Brahmins in the state.Also Read - UP Cabinet Minister List 2022: KP Maurya, Brijesh Pathak Bag Dy CM Posts. Full List of Ministers in New UP Govt Here
As always, BJP sticked to the Brahmin-OBC combination for deputy chief ministers as Brajesh Pathak, along with Keshav Maurya took oath as deputies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A prominent Brahmin leader of the party, Brajesh Pathak won the Assembly polls from the Lucknow Cannt seat in the 2022 state polls. At the same event, Yogi Adityanath also took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.
Who is Brajesh Pathak, new deputy CM in Yogi 2.0 cabinet
- Brajesh Pathak had served as the Law Minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath led UP Government, and was credited to have worked for the party to consolidate the support base among the Brahmins in the run up to the Assembly elections.
- In 2017, Pathak jumped ship from Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Mahesh Sharma. Then in the 2017 Assembly elections in UP, he became an MLA from Lucknow Central seat.
- On 21 August 2019, after the first cabinet expansion of Yogi Adityanath, Brajesh Pathak was given the charge of Legislative, Justice, and Rural Engineering service departments.
- Brajesh Pathak was a Member of the Parliament from the Unnao Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2009.
Pathak started his political career from student politics in 1989 and became the president of Lucknow University in 1990.
- Brajesh Pathak was born on 25 June 1964 in the Hardoi district of UP. Brajesh Pathak is a lawyer by profession. He has done LLB from Lucknow University.