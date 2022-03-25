New Delhi: Brajesh Pathak was sworn in as one of the deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders. Brajesh Pathak replaced Dinesh Sharma as the deputy CM, representing the electorally crucial Brahmins in the state.Also Read - UP Cabinet Minister List 2022: KP Maurya, Brijesh Pathak Bag Dy CM Posts. Full List of Ministers in New UP Govt Here

As always, BJP sticked to the Brahmin-OBC combination for deputy chief ministers as Brajesh Pathak, along with Keshav Maurya took oath as deputies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A prominent Brahmin leader of the party, Brajesh Pathak won the Assembly polls from the Lucknow Cannt seat in the 2022 state polls. At the same event, Yogi Adityanath also took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.

Who is Brajesh Pathak, new deputy CM in Yogi 2.0 cabinet