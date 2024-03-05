Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, 4 MLAs To Become Ministers; Oath Ceremony At 5 PM

UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, 4 MLAs To Become Ministers; Oath Ceremony At 5 PM

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is being expanded and the oath-taking ceremony is to take place at 5:00 PM today.

UP Vidhan Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are a few months away and the political parties have begun preparing for the polls. In a news development from Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government will have a cabinet expansion today, March 5, 2024 a 5:00 PM. The four MLAs who are likely to become ministers, are, Anil Kumar, OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.