UP Elections 2022: The stage is all set for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 and if you are going to vote in the first phase of polls on February 10, then you must have your polling booth details with yourself. Voters in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra (11 districts where elections will be held on Feb 10) can check their polling booth details by logging on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh. They can get detailed constituency-wise polling booth details from there. Voters can follow the below-mentioned steps to check polling station/booth details.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here’s How To Check Your Name Online In Voters List | A Step-by-Step Guide

UP Elections 2022: A step-by-step guide to check polling station/polling booth

Visit https://boothapp.eci.gov.in/ Click on search your polling station on the top right of the page. A new page where you will be asked to enter your EPIC number. Once you submit the EPIC number, you will get details of your polling booth.

DIRECT LINK TO SEARCH DISTRICT-WISE POLLING BOOTHS

UP Elections 2022: District wise polling booth details

Visit the official website– ceouttarpradesh.nic.in Click on the Know Your And Booth Level Officer link on the left side of the page A new page will appear on the screen Enter your name, age, gender Select your district and you will get the details of all polling booths in your district.

In a bid to ensure Covid-safe polls, this year election commission has decided to conduct polls between 7 AM to 6 PM. Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. Besides, 623 candidates are also in the fray.