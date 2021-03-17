Prayagraj (UP): A class 11 student was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in a case where he along with three others allegedly kidnapped his classmate, said the police on Tuesday. Also Read - 14-Year-Old Kills Classmate in Bulandshahr, Shoots Him Thrice After Argument Over Seat

The four accused reportedly abducted the Class 11 boy in an SUV from outside his school in Civil Lines area. Police rescued the 17-year-old boy near Damupur Kareli area. Three out of four kidnappers were residents of Kareli area.

The boy was allegedly thrashed inside the SUV while it was moving towards Kareli area. He was also made to strip while he was being filmed.

Tanveer Ahmed, the victim’s uncle said, “The boy was beaten, his video was taken after he was stripped. The accused threatened that the victim and his brother will be murdered if the police is informed about the incident. He was confined for three hours.”

Dinesh Singh Superintendent of Police Prayagraj said, “One accused have been arrested. He has been questioned. The search is going on for three others who absconded after seeing the police on road. The incident happened after an issue over a girl.”

Further investigation is underway.