Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After a rally, Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

This is the first time that Yogi Adityanath, who has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five terms, is contesting an assembly election. Voting in Gorakhpur Urban seat will be held in the sixth phase of the UP polls on March 3.

Yogi Adityanath, in his election affidavit, declared assets worth over Rs 1.5 crore or Rs 1,54,94,054 to be exact. This includes cash in hand, balance of six bank accounts and savings. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also declared that he owns a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 12,000, a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000 and a rifle worth Rs 80,000.

Gold worth Rs 69,000

The affidavit also states that Yogi Adityanath owns a gold ear ornament weighing 20 grams worth Rs 49,000 and a gold chain and Rudraksha neck ornament weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000.

Income of last 4 years

In his affidavit, Yogi Adityanath has declared income of Rs 13,20,653 in FY 2020-21, income of Rs 15,68,799 in FY 2019-20, income of Rs 18,27,639 in FY 2018-19 and income of Rs 14,38,670 for FY 2017-18.

No agricultural property, no liability

The UP chief minister does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural property, as per his poll affidavit. The same affidavit states that there is no vehicle registered in his name nor does he have any liabilities.

No outstanding criminal case

As per Yogi Adityanath’s poll affidavit, there are no outstanding criminal cases against him.