Lucknow: The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night. The hacker posted several tweets tagging hundreds of users from the CMO’s official Twitter handle. The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called “How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter”. In addition, hackers also changed the profile picture of the account.

The account was hacked at around midnight. However, the account was restored after a few hours. Now, the screenshots of the hacked CMO account are doing rounds on social media.

Netizens shared screenshots of the hacked account tagging UP police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Authorities swung into action and restored the account. All the tweets posted by hackers were deleted.

It is not the first time that a Twitter handle of a government department or an influential personality was hacked. Last year in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was also hacked for a brief period. Notably, hackers had put out a tweet from the PM’s Twitter handle claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender.”