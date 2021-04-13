Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday self-isolated himself as a precautionary measure after some officials in his office tested positive for coronavirus. “Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have taken a precaution as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually,” tweeted Yogi Adityanth. Also Read - COVID-19: Allahabad HC Directs Centre To Consider Vaccinating Students Appearing For Board Examinations