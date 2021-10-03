Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pulled up 31 DMs and 24 district police chiefs who were found absent in their offices or public hearing programmes and sought an explanation from them, a senior government official said.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion 2021: CM Yogi Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers | Who Gets What, Check Full List Here

A reality check was carried out between 10 am and 12 noon on Friday on the instructions of the chief minister, during which the district magistrates and police chiefs were not present at their offices or public events.

CM Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with senior officials regarding the issue on Saturday. He warned that strict action will be taken if such a situation recurs in the future.

The CM also directed the DMs and SPs not to show any laxity.

Stressing that timely disposal of public grievances is one of the priorities of the state government, he issued instructions for speedy and effective disposal of complaints.

While directing officials to reach the office on time and ensure public hearing at the scheduled time every day, he said if any laxity or negligence is found at any stage in the disposal of public grievances, they will be punished.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the CM asked an explanation from them, the official said.

The chief minister ordered that they should redress grievances of people from 10 am to 12 noon every day.

(With inputs from PTI)