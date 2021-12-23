However, Akhilesh Yadav who is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah has tested negative for COVID-19. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

Last week, Samajwadi Party supremo had accused CM Yogi of getting his telephones tapped and listening to his talks every evening. Yadav made the allegation while dubbing Adityanath as the most “anupyogi’ (useless) chief minister and seeking to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll formula “UP+Yogi=Upyogi”, aimed at asserting the utility of the Adityanath government for UP’s growth.

Yadav had also claimed that wary of its impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP government would be misusing various enforcement agencies more and more to persecute SP leaders in days to come.

“All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This ‘anupyogi’ chief minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening,” the former Chief Minister had alleged.