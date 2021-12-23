New Delhi: Amid preparation for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2021, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took some time off to call his former counterpart and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his wife and daughter who have tested positive for coronavirus, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted yesterday. Earlier on Wednesday, former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said she has tested positive for COVID-19.  “I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself… I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested,” she tweeted.Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav's Wife Dimple Yadav And Daughter Test COVID Positive Amid Omicron Fears