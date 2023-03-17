Home

UP Cold Storage Roof Collapse: Several Still Feared Trapped Under Rubble, Death Toll Climbs to 8 | Key Points

UP Cold Storage Roof Collapse: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work.

Till Thursday evening, 10 people had been rescued.

UP Cold Storage Roof Collapse Latest News Today: At least right people died and several others are still trapped under the rubble after the roof of a cold storage building collapsed in Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Giving details, police said a case has been lodged against the owners of the cold storage.

Till Thursday evening, 10 people had been rescued, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said and added that the rescue workers were still working to bring others to safety.

In the meantime, District Magistrate Manish Bansal told PTI that the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra had earlier said 15-20 people were feared trapped under the rubble. The DIG said details of those who died are being collected.

“A case of causing death by negligence (304 A IPC) has been lodged against Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal the owners of the cold storage following the incident,” said the DIG.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work. “In view of the accident in the cold storage in Chandausi district of Sambhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to conduct immediate relief and rescue work by reaching the spot,” the CM Office tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.