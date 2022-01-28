Lucknow: In yet another setback to the Uttar Pradesh Congress, its Shekhupur (Badaun) candidate Farah Naeem on Thursday resigned from the party because of harassment and use of derogatory remarks allegedly by district Congress president Onkar Singh. Addressing the mediapersons, Farah Naeem alleged that Onkar Singh had tried everything in his capacity that she doesn’t get a ticket from Congress to contest UP elections 2022.Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Rohilkhand (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Expected To Dominate With 51% Vote Share, SP Likely To Come Distant 2nd With 36%

Accusing Onkar of indulging in character assassination, she said, “Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get ticket and that I’m a characterless woman.” She however said that because of Priyanka Gandhi she was in the party and will continue to fight for the rights of women but is compelled to leave the party due to people like Onkar. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Rohilkhand (UP): BJP Likely To Win 19-21 Seats, SP Predicted to Grab 1-7 Seats

Notably, Farah Naeem was given the ticket from Shekhupur to contest the upcoming Assembly elections but she has now refused to contest the polls following the misbehaviour by Onkar Singh who raised questions over her “character”. Also Read - Over Rs 21 Lakh 'Unaccounted Cash' Seized From Porsche in Noida Ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Speaking to ANI, Naeem said, “Females are not safe in the Badaun unit of the party. The work that I have put in for my candidature and fought to get the ticket to contest the elections, Onkar Singh maligned my character to stop it. He said that Muslim women should not be given tickets. Congress needs the votes of every section and community of the society.”

“He did not leave any stone unturned to stop me, he threatened me, he made every attempt to stop my ticket. So if people like Onkar Singh are present in the unit, then I will not contest the elections. I resign from the Congress party as well,” she added.

Asked about the allegations that Singh made against her compelling her to take the decision of quitting the party, she said that there are many allegations that hurt her, however, she added that she will continue to fight for women.

“There have been talks that I do not have enough money to survive. The second allegation he made is that I am characterless. he made several allegations that have pained and hurt me. But I have decided that since I am a girl, I can fight, I will not break. I will continue to stand everywhere and will support women who are unsafe and are alone,” she said.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.