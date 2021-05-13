Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 17,775 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the state Health Department, the state also reported 281 more deaths. The state has been witnessing a continuous decline in the cases. UP on Wednesday had reported 18,125 fresh cases of Coronavirus. On Tuesday, the state logged 20,463 cases. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Restrictions For Commuters to Continue as Maharashtra Extends Lockdown

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases, while the number currently stands at 2,06,615, the official said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the media said, "More than 1.45 crore people in the age group of 45+ have been vaccinated. This was done through the free vaccines provided by the Govt of India. Even the state government is committed to providing free vaccines to everyone in the age group of 18 to 44 years, free of cost."