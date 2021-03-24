New Delhi: A police official from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was on Wednesday shot dead amid a scuffle between two brothers who were harvesting in a potato field. According to initial reports, Sub-Inspector Prashant Yadav of Khandauli police station had reached the spot along with other officers after receiving complaints of a dispute between the two brothers. One of them was carrying a gun. Sub-Inspector Yadav tried to mediate the dispute by taking one of the brothers aside when he was shot in the neck. The accused absconded from the scene immediately, leaving the police officer to die. A search has been launched to nab the accused. Further details awaited. Also Read - UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download

“The Agra Police has taken seriously the incident of sub-inspector being shot dead on the basis of a quarrel in the Khandauli police station area and is compiling evidence in collaboration with the field unit. The accused will be arrested within 24 hours,” The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of the Sub Inspector on duty. The CM announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the victim’s family and promised a government job to a family member.