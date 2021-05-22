New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy died after being allegedly thrashed by the cops for ‘violating the ongoing corona curfew’ in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Bangarmau town of Unnao district when the boy was reportedly selling vegetables outside his house. The victim’s family claimed that the police officers took the boy in custody and assaulted him badly. As his condition deteriorated, cops took him to Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, his family said. Also Read - 'Impossible to Implement': Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC's 'Ram Bharose' Order on COVID-19 Management in UP

Following the incident, two police constables, a home guard have been suspended with immediate effect and a case has been registered against them, the police said in a statement.

Infuriated over the police’s brutal action, locals and victim family members placed his body on the Unnao-Bangarmau-Hardoi road and demanded strict action against the guilty, compensation for the victim’s family, and a government job. “They are demanding compensation for the family as the boy was the sole breadwinner. The situation is under control, and heavy police force has been deployed in the area,” an official told a leading daily.