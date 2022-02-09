New Delhi: A trader from Uttar Pradesh went live on Facebook, along with his wife, and attempted suicide by drinking ‘poison’. Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, reportedly drank ‘poison’ along with his wife – Poonam Tomar – while blaming heavy financial loss in the Facebook live video that has now gone viral.Also Read - Cigarette-stub Burn Marks, Nail Hit in Eye: Mutilated Body of a 10-yr-old Kanpur Boy Found

In the video, teary-eyed Rajiv Tomar shared his ordeal and opened some sachet and swallowed one of the tablets. He was joined by his wife who also swallowed the tablet. Both were rushed to the hospital after police were immediately informed about the Facebook Live video. Tomar’s wife Poonam died during treatment at the hospital while he is in “critical” condition, according to a report by Times Of India. Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya

“I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not an anti-national but I have faith in the country. But I want to tell Modi-ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), you are not a well-wisher of small traders and farmers. Change your policies,” Tomar was quoted as saying in the report. Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Assets of Rs 1.54 Crore; Has Gold Ornaments, Revolver, Rifle. Details Here

Rajiv Tomar also blamed GST (Goods and Services Tax) for heavy losses he suffered in the trade business. Police said Rajiv Tomar lived with his wife and two children in Baghpat’s Subhash Nagar area.