Lucknow: With an aim to contain the further spike of the virus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to conduct Covid tests at railway stations, bus stations, airport and also at the Lucknow toll plaza of Agra Expressway. This comes after the state's capital reported a concerning rise in the covid numbers.

According to the reports, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has directed all private and government hospitals to make all the required arrangements and also directed them to make RT-PCR test mandatory for people coming from outside and to conduct genome sequencing (if they are found positive).

People coming from states having high caseload such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana and others will have to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test in Lucknow, as per the latest order.

Masks Mandatory In Lucknow, 6 UP Districts Near Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.

The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

Centre Asks Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, 3 Other States To Up Vigil As Covid Cases Rise

As the covid cases witness major spike in some cities, the Centre on Tuesday advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Mizoram to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of the pandemic.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan called for the states to monitor clusters, intensify genome-sequencing, monitoring of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza cases in hospitals and urged stricter vigil on the pandemic situation.

“There are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s cases and higher positivity. This ministry has advised all states/Union Territories to follow a risk-assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” the health secretary wrote in a letter to these states.