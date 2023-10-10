Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Crime: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gangraped At Gunpoint By 3 Men In Hapur Hotel

UP Crime: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gangraped At Gunpoint By 3 Men In Hapur Hotel

. In her police complaint, the 16-year-old survivor stated that after reaching Asauda Panth on Kithore Road in Hapur, the accused took her away on a motorcycle to the hotel, where three raped her at gunpoint.

UP Crime: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted At Gunpoint, Gangraped By 3 Men In Hapur Hotel

Meerut: A class 11 student was abducted and gang-raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. According to police, the girl was abducted on gunpoint by two men and was taken to a hotel, where a third person joined them and physically assaulted her. In her police complaint, the 16-year-old survivor stated that after reaching Asauda Panth on Kithore Road in Hapur, the accused took her away on a motorcycle to the hotel, where three raped her at gunpoint.

Trending Now

They threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone. The complaint added that one Ayush Kumar, a resident of a village in Meerut, boarded the auto and two of his friends, Gaurav and Hrithik, residents of a nearby village, started chasing the three-wheeler on a motorcycle.

You may like to read

Despite the threats, the survivor managed to return home and share her ordeal.

The family then took her to Hapur police station and lodged a complaint. All the three accused are school dropouts, police said. The police, in the meantime have arrested the main accused and the hotel owner.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Hapur), Raj Kumar Aggarwal, said, “The crime took place on Saturday morning. Based on the survivor’s complaint, a case under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act was registered.”

He further said, “The main suspect, Ayush, and the hotel owner, Navneet Kardam, have been arrested. The girl was sent for medical tests and reports are awaited. Her condition is stated to be stable and we have formed teams to arrest the remaining accused.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES