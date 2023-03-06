Home

UP Crime: 16-year-Old Girl Raped By Instagram Friend In Kanpur’s Hookah Bar, Case Filed

According to the reports, the minor girl was connected with the accused on the social media platform Instagram.

In the meantime, the Kanakapura Town police have registered a case also under the POCSO Act and IPC Sections.

Kanpur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in a hookah bar. According to the reports, the minor girl was connected with the accused on the social media platform Instagram. A case has been filed by the girl’s father, who is a doctor, against Vinay Thakur and seven others.

According to the complaint, Thakur called the girl to MG Cafe in Karrahi on March 4, where they smoked hookah. He then mixed some sedatives in the girl’s drink and raped her in the café. The complaint further added that the accused took the girl to a deserted place from the café where seven of his friends joined him, and they tried to gang-rape the girl.

The accused bit the girl’s body when she tried to resist the assault. The father reached the police station to file a complaint after the girl managed to get home and narrate her ordeal.

When the girl resisted the assault, the accused thrashed her, leaving multiple injuries on her body, according to the local reports. The girl also reportedly informed her father that the accused Instagram friend had made an obscene video of her and was blackmailing her for the past few days. She said the accused was threatening to make the video viral.

The parents of the victim also informed the police that Thakur had earlier carved his name on the girl’s chest with a blade so that she couldn’t marry anyone else. He had also threatened her with a lighter, and burnt her hair, they added.

