Shahjahanpur (UP): In another horrific crime against women, a 30-year-old was allegedly raped by five men, who also filmed the act and made the video viral on internet, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Sunday.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns to rape her. An FIR of gangrape was registered on Saturday based on the complaint of the woman, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, adding that a probe into the matter is on.

The accused, she alleged, also recorded the act and made the video viral a week after the incident. The accused are on the run and attempts are on to catch them, the ASP was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)