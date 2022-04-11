Lucknow: A liquor sales manager was shot dead in a broad daylight by an unknown gunman on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Baijalpur village. According to the SP Basti Ashish Srivastava, the incident took place at around 11 PM in Baijalpur village, Kadsara S Chak road under Parshurampur police station.Also Read - UP Government's Twitter Handle Hacked, Restored Later

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Singh, a resident of Balrampur district. Superintendent of Police Srivastava further informed that Singh was heading towards his in-laws house in Kadsara when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a preliminary probe revealed that Vinay was shot in his head.

Based on the complaint filed by Vinay’s brother, a murder case has been registered at Parshurampur police station. According to the reports, the Superintendent of Police said that he took stock of the crime spot along with the Additional SP.