Noida: The Uttar Pradesh cyber crime police on Thursday arrested three Haryana-based men for duping Amazon, an e-commerce company of lakhs of rupees. Out of the three accused, the two hail from the Fatehabad while the other was a native of Hisar. The trio accused were nabbed on Wednesday by a team of Noida cyber crime police station.

According to a UP police statement, "The accused had created several accounts on Amazon's website using fake identification and used them to order different products. They placed prepaid orders." However, after receiving the goods they would contact Amazon and request a refund claiming that the products were defective or on some other pretext, it added. The police said Amazon according to its policy, would send its delivery partner to pick up the "defective" product and refund the money.

The accused would collude with the delivery agents and replace the original product. The delivery agents would fraudulently mark these orders as "picked up" on the database and the accused would get a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts, they said. The three accused would later sell the products at a cheaper rate in markets of Delhi-NCR to make money, they added. Earlier In July, the UP Police had arrested two other members of the gang.

The police said that the accused have been identified. They have been identified as Rajkumar Singh (31), Arvind Kumar (24), and Sitaram Kumar (20). The Noida cyber crime police station team was led by Inspector Vinod Kumar Pandey, the police said. According to the police, an FIR has been lodged in the case on charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

